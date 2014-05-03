Video: UK Fingerstyle Guitarist Pete Kent Performs “Something About You”

Check out this solo acoustic performance from Wolverhampton, England’s Pete Kent.

The composition is featured on Kent’s latest album, The Sands Of Time, which is available now.

Prior to embarking on a solo career, Kent was a sought after session guitarist in the UK, so it's no surprise that his playing style is so fluid and well-rehearsed.

Through performing his own compositions and fingerstyle arrangements of well-known artists' material, Pete covers many styles and genres ranging from ’60s pop to ’90s dance. The Sands Of Time represents this varied repertoire.

Lately, Kent is gaining more and more recognition outside of England, receiving plaudits from renowned fingerstyle players like Andy McKee, Joe Robinson and Adam Rafferty.

Watch “Something About You” below:

Keep up with Pete Kent here.