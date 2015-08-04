Violinist-Looper Joseph in the Well Announces New Tour Dates

Joseph in the Well is an original music project led by violinist-looper Joe Kye.

Featuring violin, lush string loops, upright bass and percussion, the band’s unique sound has been influenced by artists including Andrew Bird, Sufjan Stevens and Miles Davis.

Indicative of Kye's migrant upbringing, Joseph in the Well draws from multiple genres, including rock, jazz, classical and world music. Kye has recently supported bands like Geographer and Royal Blood, guest soloed with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra and played at TBDFest.

The group has announced a West Coast Tour featuring guest appearances from Las Vegas hip-hop hero RASAR. After selling out Harlow’s Sacramento in May for their Debut EP Release Show, they are touring the West Coast throughout August and early September. View the dates below.

We recently reviewed Joseph in the Well’s performance on the Nashville NAMM stage: “Kye’s music discharged a world of emotions within me…deliver[ing] a comforting divine message. Every last note cradled me while my inner voice softly said, 'It’s ok to make mistakes. Be good to yourself.'" Read the full review here.

Check out the music video for “Happy Song,” a track from Joseph in the Well’s debut self-titled EP:

Joseph in the Well West Coast Tour Dates

8/10: Altadena, CA / The Coffee Gallery (2029 N Lake Ave) 8 pm

8/14: Seattle, WA / Central Saloon (207 1st Avenue S.) 8pm

8/16: Sheridan, OR / J Wrigley Vineyard

9/12: Sacramento, CA / THIS Midtown Concert Series (20th and K St.)

For more, visit josephinthewell.com.