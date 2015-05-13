Watch a Banjo Cover of Metallica’s “Battery” —Video

Here we have the latest clever offering from YouTube guitar sensation Rob Scallon, a banjo-riffic cover of Metallica’s “Battery.”

It’s part of what Scallon is calling Maytallica, a month long celebration that we’re happy to endorse.

Below, enjoy a country-fried version of this Master of Puppets thrasher. There are many straw hats involved. A horse also makes an appearance once or twice.

At any rate, enjoy it, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below or on Facebook!

Check out Scallon’s YouTube page right here.