The Wild Feathers on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Tonight and 'Rachael Ray' Performance Confirmed for December 10th

The Wild Feathers are set to make their debut appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight (ABC, 11:35PM ET/PT), performing their acclaimed single "The Ceiling." The Nashville five-piece is performing "Got It Wrong" on Rachael Ray December 10th.

"Got It Wrong" is the new single off the band's self-titled debut album, which opened at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. The Jay Joyce (Cage the Elephant, Emmylou Harris)-produced release came out August 13th via Warner Bros Records.

The Wild Feathers have spent 2013 on the road, putting well over 200 shows behind them. They have played with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ZZ Ward, Gary Clark Jr., Dawes and more, with stops at the Sasquatch and Hangout Festivals, Milwaukee's Summerfest, Louisville's Forecastle Festival, San Francisco's Outside Lands, Nashville's Live on the Green and the Austin City Limits festival. They will join Dwight Yoakam on a few California shows this month, and are already confirmed for Stagecoach 2014. Hometown fans are in for a treat this New Year's Eve; the guys will be headlining a special show at Mercy Lounge in Nashville. Click to watch a pretty amazing clip from a recent Nashville show:

The Wild Feathers Tour Dates:

12/5 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove*

12/6 - Portland, OR - Roseland - 101/9 KNK Jingle Jam

12/7 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield*

12/8 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Lauderdale Live

12/11 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

12/31 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

4/25 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach

*with Dwight Yoakam

Find out more at http://www.thewildfeathers.com