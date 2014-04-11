William Fitzsimmons Premieres Video for “Lions”

William Fitzsimmons has premiered the video for his new track "Lions.”

This is the second track off his recently released fifth studio album, Lions.

This simplistic, dreamy video features only Fitzsimmons and his guitar in a sun-soaked workshop.

Fitzsimmons commented on its simplicity: "The older I get, the more of a sucker I am for strong, simple flavors," he says. "There's something cool (about) seeing if you can make something fly without too much makeup."

Fitzsimmons will embark on a North American tour in support of Lions, kicking off next week with two New York shows on April 15 at Littlefield in Brooklyn and on April 16 at the NYU Skirball Center for Performing Arts.

Watch the video below:

Along the way Fitzsimmons will stop in major markets like Nashville, Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago and play the Houston Free Press Summer Fest on June 1 before ending his tour on June 15 in Cambridge, MA at The Sinclair.

Lions was produced by Chris Walla (guitarist for Death Cab For Cutie with previous production credits with Tegan and Sara, The Decemberists and The Postal Service among others) at Hall of Justice in Seattle. On this record, Fitzsimmons explores his personal changes over the years since 2011's release Gold In The Shadow.

2014 Tour Dates

April

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Littlefield*

16 - New York, NY - NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts*

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater*

20 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre^

21 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery***

22 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern*

24 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House*

25 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl^

26 - Chattanooga, TN - Barking Legs Theater^

27 - Nashville, TN - Exit In*

May

03 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall^

04 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre^

06 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre^

07 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center^

08 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room^

10 - Denver, CO - Daniels Hall @ Swallow Hill^

11 - Boulder, CO - eTown Hall

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room^

15 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door (Early & Late show)^

16 - Bellingham, WA - The Wild Buffalo^

17 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret^

18 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge^

19 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall^

21 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows^

22 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent^

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Largo at the Coronet^

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour^

25 - Pomona, CA - The Glass house*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel Casino*

28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom*

30 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater*

31 - Austin, TX - The Parish*

June

01 - Houston, TX - Free Press Summer Fest

05 - St. Louis, MO - The Gramophone*

06 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music*

07 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark*

08 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club*

09 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works*

11 - Quebec, QC - Le Cercle**

12 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus**

13 - Burlington, VT - Signal Kitchen*

14 - Northhampton, MA - Iron Horse*

15 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair*

*- w/ Leif Vollebekk

^- w/ Ben Sollee

**- An Evening With William Fitzsimmons

***- w/ Jake Phillips

Find out more at williamfitzsimmons.com.