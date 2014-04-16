Trending

Banjo Boom: Beautiful or Bold, These Banjos Rule

Recently I took a little road trip to visit the Museaum of Making Music, or MOMM in Carlsbad, CA.

It was chock full of cool historic gear and some fun interactive surprises.

But what really caught my eye was the special banjo exhibit: The Banjo: A New Day for An Old Instrument.

The idea that banjo is coming into its own has been simmering in the back of my brain, and this just confirms it.

Ranging from simple but cool instruments to intricate masterpieces, the collection gives a great overview that covers early banjo history to the instrument's role in today’s music.

Here I present a gallery of some favorites. Are they banjos or works of art? You decide.

And if you’re in southern California, got check out the Museum of Making Music. The banjo exhibit is there through October 31, 2014.

Find out more at < a href+http://www.museumofmakingmusic.org

