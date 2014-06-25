Bernhoft Releases ‘Islander’ LP

Norwegian solo performer Bernhoft has released his newest album, Islander.

The 11-song LP was inspired by Swedish pop, the trailblazing soul of Stevie Wonder and Sly Stone, and the intricate folk-rock of Carole King. Recorded in England’s Isle of Wight, Islander features a guest appearance from GRAMMY award-winning singer Jill Scott.The record was produced by Paul Butler (Michael Kiwanuka and Devendra Banhart).Below, watch Bernhoft perform “Come Around” live on Conan.You can find out more at bernhoft.org.