Camille Bloom Releases New EP 'Big Dreams' - Exclusive Stream of First Single

She's been called a “one woman army.” And while Seattle-based Camille Bloom might concur, it's her quiry, folky energy that really grabs your attention.

After returning from her 6th European tour this past spring, Bloom got to work finishing her new EP Big Dreams which released yesterday, November 12. With typical Bloom style, the songs are a collection of social commentary and tuneful pop flavors with some tongue in cheek ideas thrown in for good measure.

In between touring and writing, Bloom directs a nonprofit Rock and Roll Camp in the summers in Seattle and works with at-risk youth around the country at schools and youth centers exposing them to the healing qualities of music. Before the full-time pursuit of her own big musical dream, Bloom was a high school English teacher which readied her for working with kids.

The new EP’s opening track, “The System Is Broken,” has been called, “a fantastic folk protest song that features bluesy slide sounding guitar that builds up into a fever pitch as Bloom comments on the world at large and how we’ve built ourselves into a corner. Obviously a fantastic start to the album.” At the very least, we'd say it's worth checking out!

Check out a sneak peek from Big Dreams here. It's the first single, similarly titled, "Big Dreams."

Bloom has placed on the European FAR (Free Form American Roots) Charts with Bob Dylan, Iron & Wine, and Brandi Carlile and her songs have been added to over 240 radio stations throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Find out more at http://www.camillebloom.com