Cort Guitars Introduces New Aged to Vintage Acoustic Series

Cort has introduced its new 200 ATV ('Aged to Vintage') series, a new series of acoustic guitars featuring basic designs with key enhancements to improve sound quality.

The L200ATV features a 1 ¾’’ nut width, a solid sitka spruce top and hand-scalloped x-bracing. The smaller, orchestra model body is a Twenties design that delivers a larger sound than its compact size would otherwise indicate.

The back and sides are constructed of pau ferro, a South American tone wood that has a thick midrange that’s tonally similar to Indian rosewood. Ebony was used for the fretboard, bridge and bridge pins to keep the fundamental acoustic sound focused and tight. The L200ATV also features white binding, white dot inlays and a multi-ply ivory rosette, along with a genuine bone nut and saddle and Grover Vintage tuners.

The Cort L200ATV is available now for an MSRP of $549.99.

For more info, stop by cortguitars.com.