Free Download: Dead Fingers Premieres New Album and Shares "Twisted"

Here’s something super cool from Dead Fingers.

It's a free download of their song "Twisted" from their brand new album Big Black Dog. This upbeat little romp truly is twisted. Ironically enticing.

But luckily it's also fun and clever and a very good harbinger of other good things from this husband and wife duo from Birmingham. A tongue-twister of clever lyrics and quick pickin'. What's not to like?!

Taylor Hollingsworth shares, "I think the song is about many things but mainly our current standard of medical practice. It seems sometimes to me that doctors prescribe medications for just about anything even when it's completely unnecessary."

Here it and download it now!

Dead Fingers will hit the road in support of the album with a national headlining tour to celebrate.

Since 2012's eponymous debut on Big Legal Mess Records, Dead Fingers have had some time to take a step back and take stock of all of the dynamic changes their lives have undergone over the past few years. As new parents, Kate and Taylor have added a whole new perspective to their road weary travelogues and broke-beat folk/country/blues hybrid, that speaks as much to their growing maturity as artists as it does to their innate ability to put their lives squarely in the fabric of their songs.

From penning acoustic remedies for heartbroken scribes like the elegant "Pomp & Circumstance," to the playful pretzel wordplay of "Twisted," and the metaphysical longing of "Still Haven't Been Satisfied," there's enough existential wisdom for people twice their age to revel in- along with the standard Dead Fingers six string whiplash- to make this one of the most exciting albums in either of their respective catalogs.

Documenting their peculiar form of domestic bliss in tracks like "Shoom Doom Babba Labba" and "Free Tonight," Big Black Dog stands as a new chapter in the careers of two of Birmingham's most talented musicians and their struggle to find a balance between their art and home life and all of the mixed up semiotics that lies between the two.

On Tour (more dates coming soon!)

July 18 Birmingham AL @ Bottletree

July 22 Asheville NC @ Jack of the Woods

July 23 Richmond VA Venue TBA

July 25 Manhattan @ St. Dymphna's

July 26 Brooklyn NY @ Union Hall

July 29 Youngstown OH @ Greyland

July 30 Detroit MI @ The Rockery

July 31 Chicago IL @ The Hideout

Aug 1 Bayport MN @ Bayport BBQ

Aug 2 Omaha NE @ O'leavers

Aug 3 Lincoln NE @ Vega

More at http://www.deadfingers.com/