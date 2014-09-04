Johnny Lewis’ “Little” — Exclusive Premiere

Today we are happy to share a little sway and swagger from Johnny Lewis with the exclusive premiere of the song “Little” from his upcoming self-titled, debut album releasing September 23.

Steeped in Americana with a country backbone, this song takes an unexpected folky turn when the vocal enters. Its sing-songy vibe is a bit off-kilter, but not in a bad way.

Lewis shares, "This was the first song I wrote of the songs on this new album. I can't remember who it was about anymore, though I do remember the feeling I got when I wrote it. I can kinda get lost in this thing when I'm playing it live."

Listen here:

A producer turned songwriter, Lewis releases his self-titled, debut album on vinyl and digitally on Sept 23, 2014. Leading to the release, Johnny Lewis will perform with his six piece ensemble at Mercury Lounge in New York City on Monday, September 8 at 7pm.

Lewis' musical background is not that of the ordinary Folk Artist. Stemming from Minneapolis, MN, Johnny moved to Colorado in 2008 to pursue electronic production for a number of touring acts including The Larva Ink, Lizzo, Bokonon and many more.

He became accepted into the festival community and opened extensively for national acts such as The Flaming Lips and EOTO, but after tirelessly working in the electronic world, Lewis came to terms with his obsession for acoustic music. This in turn, drove him away from production and into his passion - writing songs.

After his stints in Colorado and Minneapolis, Johnny began slowly moving away from the electronically oriented acts he had formed and the scene he had engrained himself in and moved to New York City to start his music career over. He wrote dozens of songs and decided it was time to release his first solo record.

The rest of Johnny Lewis is a fusion of dream-folk, Americana and meticulously layered production, combining all spectrums of Lewis’ affections.

Find out more at http://johnnyvlewis.com/