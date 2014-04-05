Julian Fleisher 'Finally' Announces New Album

New York City singer-songwriter-bandleader-producer-actor Julian Fleisher is Finally done with his new album and he's ready for the world to hear it.

Finally will be released through Modern Records on May 13, 2014.

Below, take a listen to the first single; the album's title track.

Of the song, Fleisher says, "I think I wrote Finally when a friend was over for lunch when I was sick. While we chatted, I had the guitar under my arm and I was absentmindedly picking away as we talked."

He goes on, "I couldn't begin to tell you what we discussed, but by the time lunch was over, the song was halfway done. Written while flying on Robitussin, espresso, chicken soup and Advil."

Take a listen to the song here:

Fleisher will be celebrating the release of Finally with an album release show at Joe's Pub in NYC on May 14, 2014.

The 10-track album was written and produced by Fleisher and follows his critically acclaimed Rather Big album. The album was recorded in NY and includes eight original tracks and two covers for good measure. It also features Julian's longtime collaborators Tedd Firth, Nick Mancini, Pete Smith, Matt Clohesy, Chris Michael and Tom Murray.

Finally takes listeners on a more intimate, personal journey on which the writing is the focus. Shedding his usually brainy covers and full-tilt horn arrangements that so characterized Rather Big, this new album puts the focus on Fleisher as a writer, a craft he's been developing more and more over the last few years.

When asked how he felt about moving away from his well-known sound, Julian says, "No question, it feels like a rise to me."

He goes on, "Naturally, I wonder what folks will make of a recording that's more intimate and less showy than my old stuff. But, the truth is, people have always responded intensely to my own tunes and many of them were written without my Rather Big Band in mind.”

“I’ve kept my rhythm section, of course. I mean, you would too if yours could play like mine does. But I asked them to tone down their insane virtuosity and to turn their talents to simpler gestures and more direct statements. The results, I think, are amazing. As is often the case, when you put restrictions on talent like that, you discover a world of new ideas that are as compelling as they are surprising."

See what’s next from Fleisher at julianfleisher.com.