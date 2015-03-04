Kaki King Talks 'The Neck is a Bridge to the Body' — Exclusive Video Interview

Last night I had the pleasure of seeing Kaki King’s 'The Neck is a Bridge to the Body,' a multimedia, guitar-based show that was truly unique.

King not only composed and performs all the music (some to recorded tracks), she worked with truly innovative artists to create a visual and auditory experience that’s interactive, striking and worth experiencing.

She performs the entire show on a white-painted Ovation acoustic guitar that is affixed to static stands. This enables the images projected onto the guitar surface to be different than the images projected onto the screen behind her.

Everything about this show is special. King stretches her performance to go beyond her usual virtuosic performance skills to another level of creative art. Is some of it weird? Yes. Is it entirely accessible and enjoyable? Wholeheartedly yes again!

Here I had the chance to sit down with this energetic and wonderful artist to talk about “The Neck is a Bridge to the Body” and more. The soundtrack to this show just went on sale March 3 as well!

Check out all three parts of our exclusive interview to get the full scoop!

She’s touring the show right now. Get a ticket and go. You won’t be sorry.

Find out more at www.kakiking.com

Here we talk about the concept behind the show:

Next we discuss the composition of the music and more:

And finally we talk about her unique guitar and other gear used in the show:

Check out a few photos from the live performance in our gallery. It doesn't come anywhere near to sharing how cool this live performance really is, but you'll get a little taste.