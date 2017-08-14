Kaki King Announces 'Live at Berklee' Album

Acoustic virtuoso Kaki King has announcedLive at Berklee, her first new release in over two years.

The album, recorded live at the Red Room at Cafe 939 in Boston in April of 2017, features King performing new arrangements of her solo guitar compositions, reimagined with the addition of strings and woodwinds.

King, Tom Hagerman of Devotchka, and Berklee students Takuma Matsui and Shereen Cheong wrote the arrangements specifically for the recording, which features The Porta Girevole Chamber Orchestra, a 12-piece ensemble composed of Berklee students and faculty and conducted by student Gabriela Sofia Gomez Estevez.

You can preorder Live at Berklee here. For more on King, stop by her website.