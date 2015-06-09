Kimm Rogers Shares "As Good As It Gets" — Exclusive Song Premiere

When you find yourself contemplating about life, there is no better soundtrack to accompany your thoughts than Kimm Rogers’ new song “As Good As It Gets.”

Off her latest album, Where The Pavement Grows, “As Good As It Gets” elicits thoughts of acceptance, and transports you to a pensive mood that ultimately encourages you to focus on the present.

In Rogers’ own words “As Good As It Gets” is a song “that contemplates being present and the rewards it brings. It's easier said than done – something Iam not so great at quite yet – but working on it.”

Towards the end of the track, Rogers inspires a sense of liberating inner peace and contentment. In short, accept or let go!

Check the track out below:

Find out more at http://www.kimmrogers.com/music