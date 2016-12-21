Luna Guitars Introduces Vista Deer Model

(Image credit: Luna Guitars)

Luna Guitars has announced the latest addition to its Vista Series, the Vista Deer Tropical Wood A/E. From the company:

This stunning new offering from Luna Guitars offers an artistic glimpse of the deer in its natural habitat—with affordability. The Vista Collection evokes majestic landscapes, with open spaces to all sides and above, allowing creativity room to roam.

The Vista Deer comes with a free tooled-leather hardshell case.

Features include:

Cocobolo Body

Mahogany Neck and Ebony Fretboard

Pearl Moon Phase Inlays

Fishman Presys+ Preamp System

Grover Tuners

Natural Gloss finish with Black and Gold Hardware.

To learn more about Luna Guitars, visit lunaguitars.com.