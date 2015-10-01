Marcus King Band Premiere New Song, "I Won't Be Here" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "I Won't Be Here," a new song by the Marcus King Band.

The track is from the band's new album, Soul Insight, which will be released October 30 via Warren Haynes' Evil Teen Records.

Soul Insight features Greenville, South Carolina-based phenom Marcus King on lead vocals and guitar, Jack Ryan on drums, Anthony House on bass and Alex Abercrombie on organ and keyboards. It was recorded at the Compound Studios in California.

“Recording the album was a really organic experience,” says King, who also produced Soul Insight. “Whether I wrote the song or, in the case of the instrumentals, we developed them together as a band, we’d played them long enough so we were really comfortable with the material."

With King's singing slide resonator guitar and voice building to explosive crescendos, the album echoes the influence of King's own guitar heroes, including Haynes, Derek Trucks and Jimi Hendrix, plus Marvin Gaye, Ray LaMontagne, Gary Clark Jr. and others. Proof of the 19-year-old's virtuosity and vision are on full display within Soul Insight's fiery mix of rock, blues, psychedelia, funk, soul and improvisation.

The potential for his music is endless," Haynes said.

Soul Insight is available for preorder at iTunes and Amazon. You can see the complete track listing—plus the band's upcoming tour dates—below.

For more information, visit marcuskingband.com and follow the band on Facebook.

Marcus King Band on Tour

10/9 – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX

10/10 – Heart o' Texas Fair Complex – Waco, TX

10/17 – Rockwood Music Hall – New York, NY

10/22 – Brooklyn Bowl – Brooklyn, NY w/ The Sun Ra Arkestra

11/11 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA w/ The Revivalists

11/12 – Visulite Theatre – Charlotte, NC w/ The Revivalists

11/13 – Music Farm – Charleston, SC w/ The Revivalists

11/14 – Cox Capitol Theatre – Macon, GA w/ The Revivalists

Soul Insight Track Listing:

01. Always

02. Boone

03. Fraudulent Waffle

04. Honey

05. Dave’s Apparition (Interlude)

06. Everything

07. No Decency

08. Dyin’

09. Booty Stank

10. Opie

11. Keep Moving

12. I Won’t Be Here (Hear it above!)