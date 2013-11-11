Marissa Nadler's Sixth Album 'July' To Be Released On February 4th - Hear Preview Track Now!

Boston-based singer Marissa Nadler has shared the first track, "Dead City Emily," off her forthcoming sixth full-length album, July, coming out on February 4th on Sacred Bones (US) and February 11th on Bella Union (ROW).

Recorded at Seattle's Avast Studio, the album pairs Nadler for the first time with producer Randall Dunn (Earth, Sunn O))), Wolves in the Throne Room). Dunn matches Nadler's darkness by creating a multi-colored sonic palette that infuses new dimensions into her songs. Eyvand Kang's strings, Steve Moore's synths, and Phil Wandscher's guitar lines escalate the whole affair to a panoramic level of beautiful, eerie wonder.

Her voice, too, is something to behold here, at once clarion but heavy with the kind of tear-stained emotion you hear on scratchy old country records by Tammy Wynette and Sammi Smith. Long gone are the days when Nadler summoned images of 1960s folk singers who got lost in the woods. She is a cosmic force on July, shooting these songs to euphoric highs and heartbreaking lows.

The world of Nadler's July, is one where you're likely to find the Boston-based singer and songwriter "holed up at the Holiday Inn" watching crime TV or leaving her instruments to freeze in the car. These settings, details, and themes are brand-new to Nadler's canon, and they paint a far more realistic version of her life than her previous records.

July is a singular achievement for the artist, a record she couldn't have made earlier in her career because, as every songwriter knows, she didn't just write these songs: She lived them.

Hear "Dean City Emily," the first track from July here:

July Tracklisting

1. Drive

2. 1923

3. Firecrackers

4. We Are Coming Back

5. Dead City Emily

6. Was It A Dream

7. I've Got Your Name

8. Desire

9. Anyone Else

10. Holiday In

11. Nothing In My Heart

Upcoming Shows

11/30 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

More at www.marissanadler.com