The Melvins' Buzz Osborne Preps Acoustic Album

Buzz Osborne, legendary Melvins guitarist and grunge progenitor, will release his debut solo full-length album, This Machine Kills Artists, June 3 via Ipecac Recordings.

"I have no interest in sounding like a crappy version of James Taylor or a half-assed version of Woody Guthrie," said Osborne of the 17-song offering, "which is what happens when almost every rock and roller straps on an acoustic guitar."

Instead, Osborne insists "This Machine Kills Artists is a different kind of animal."

Osborne is touring for the first time as a solo artist, wrapping up a three-week trek that included a SXSW interview session with the Stooges' James Williamson. Remaining dates include March 21 at Radio Radio in Indianapolis, March 22 at Beat Kitchen in Chicago and March 23 at the High Noon Saloon in Madison. An extensive North American tour kicking off in June will be announced shortly.

Find out more at themelvins.net.

Listen to Osborne's acoustic stylings in "Dark Brown Teeth" from This Machine Kills Artists below:

This Machine Kills Artists track listing: