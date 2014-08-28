Musicians Institute Introduces “Bring Your Own Device” Policy, Delivering Lessons Digitally

Musicians Institute, the College of Contemporary Music in Hollywood, California, is going beyond the classroom in fall 2014 with a new paperless “Bring Your Own Device” (B.Y.O.D.) policy and a "flipped classroom" model.

The school's blended learning system will deliver music lessons digitally—anywhere, anytime.

Students will utilize their mobile phones, tablets and laptops on any platform of their choosing (iOS, Android, OSX, or Windows) to foster an efficient, 24/7 learning environment. Select lectures will be viewed through online videos, so that class time can be focused on hands-on learning and Q&A sessions.

MI’s innovative 360-degree approach to music education is paced unlike any other college, with fully revised Degree and Certificate programs for Bass, Drums, Guitar, Keyboard Technology and Vocals.

Centered on Harmony, Theory and Ear Training, core subjects in Reading, Technique and Performance will be synchronized on a weekly basis, so that every topic can be explored, mastered and applied by students when they enter the working world after graduation. Performance students will also have access to expert Entertainment Industry Studies instructors for Audio Engineering, Music Business, Guitar Craft and the Independent Artist Program.

