PHOX Release New Track, “Slow Motion”

Wisconsin's PHOX have released a new song titled “Slow Motion,” plus a slew of US headlining tour dates.

“Slow Motion” will be featured on the band’s upcoming self-titled release, available June 24.

The album was produced by Brian Joseph at Justin Vernon's (Bon Iver) April Base Studio in Wisconsin and mixed by Michael Brauer at Electric Lady in New York City.

With a wide range of instrumentation, PHOX blend acoustic and electric guitars, banjo, strings, keys and lots more, along with fantastic vocal harmonies.

Led by golden-voiced frontwoman Monica Martin, the tracks are catchy enough to stay in your head, and experimental enough to keep your attention.

Take a listen to “Slow Motion” below:

Tour Dates:

04/30 - London, UK @ Elektrowerks

05/03 - Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City Festival

05/04 - Glasgow, UK @ Stag & Dagger Festival

05/08 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

06/24 - Omaha NE @ Waiting Room

06/25 - Kansas City MO @ Riot Room

06/27 - Austin TX @ Stubbs Jr.

06/28 - Dallas TX @ Three Links

06/30 - Phoenix AZ @ The Western

07/01 - Los Angeles CA @ Echo

07/03 - San Francisco CA @ The Chapel

07/05 - Portland OR @ Mississippi Studios

07/08 - Salt Lake City UT @ State Room

07/09 - Denver CO @ Hi-Dive

07/11 - St Louis MO @ Duck Room

07/13 - Nashville TN @ High Watt

07/15 - Birmingham AL @ Bottletree

07/16 - Atlanta GA @ Vinyl

07/17 - Asheville NC @ Grey Eagle

07/18 - Chapel Hill NC @ Local 506

07/19 - Washington DC @ DC9

07/21 - Philadelphia PA @ Boot & Saddle

07/22- Brooklyn NY @ Knitting Factory

07/23 - New York NY @ Mercury Lounge

07/28 - Montreal QC @ Motore

07/29 - Toronto ON @ The Garrison

07/31 - Cleveland OH @ Grog Shop

08/01 - Detroit MI @ Magic Stick

08/02 - Grand Rapids MI @ Pyramid Scheme

08/03 - Green Bay WI @ Meyer Theatre

08/04 - Minneapolis MN @ 7th Street Entry

08/06 - Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall

08/07 - Madison WI @ High Noon

08/08 - Madison WI @ High Noon

08/09 - Chicago IL @ Lincoln Hall

Find out more at phoxband.com.