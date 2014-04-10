PHOX Release New Track, “Slow Motion”

Wisconsin's PHOX have released a new song titled “Slow Motion,” plus a slew of US headlining tour dates.
“Slow Motion” will be featured on the band’s upcoming self-titled release, available June 24.
The album was produced by Brian Joseph at Justin Vernon's (Bon Iver) April Base Studio in Wisconsin and mixed by Michael Brauer at Electric Lady in New York City.
With a wide range of instrumentation, PHOX blend acoustic and electric guitars, banjo, strings, keys and lots more, along with fantastic vocal harmonies.
Led by golden-voiced frontwoman Monica Martin, the tracks are catchy enough to stay in your head, and experimental enough to keep your attention.
Take a listen to “Slow Motion” below:
Tour Dates:
- 04/30 - London, UK @ Elektrowerks
- 05/03 - Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City Festival
- 05/04 - Glasgow, UK @ Stag & Dagger Festival
- 05/08 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival
- 06/24 - Omaha NE @ Waiting Room
- 06/25 - Kansas City MO @ Riot Room
- 06/27 - Austin TX @ Stubbs Jr.
- 06/28 - Dallas TX @ Three Links
- 06/30 - Phoenix AZ @ The Western
- 07/01 - Los Angeles CA @ Echo
- 07/03 - San Francisco CA @ The Chapel
- 07/05 - Portland OR @ Mississippi Studios
- 07/08 - Salt Lake City UT @ State Room
- 07/09 - Denver CO @ Hi-Dive
- 07/11 - St Louis MO @ Duck Room
- 07/13 - Nashville TN @ High Watt
- 07/15 - Birmingham AL @ Bottletree
- 07/16 - Atlanta GA @ Vinyl
- 07/17 - Asheville NC @ Grey Eagle
- 07/18 - Chapel Hill NC @ Local 506
- 07/19 - Washington DC @ DC9
- 07/21 - Philadelphia PA @ Boot & Saddle
- 07/22- Brooklyn NY @ Knitting Factory
- 07/23 - New York NY @ Mercury Lounge
- 07/28 - Montreal QC @ Motore
- 07/29 - Toronto ON @ The Garrison
- 07/31 - Cleveland OH @ Grog Shop
- 08/01 - Detroit MI @ Magic Stick
- 08/02 - Grand Rapids MI @ Pyramid Scheme
- 08/03 - Green Bay WI @ Meyer Theatre
- 08/04 - Minneapolis MN @ 7th Street Entry
- 08/06 - Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall
- 08/07 - Madison WI @ High Noon
- 08/08 - Madison WI @ High Noon
- 08/09 - Chicago IL @ Lincoln Hall
Find out more at phoxband.com.