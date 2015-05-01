Sarah Blacker’s “It Shows” —Exclusive Song Premiere

Today we’re thrilled to share with you the premiere of Sarah Blacker’s ukulele-based “It Shows.”

The track is included on Blacker’s upcoming release, In Waves, out May 19.

“This song is about when you know you're in love but neither person is admitting to it yet for fear that the magic will be lost, or that the other person may not love you back,” she shares.

“I wrote it about one person who broke my heart, and now sing it to anyone who's heart is open. It's an old-school crooner-style song with a post-apocalyptic twist.”

Blacker’s vocal work shines on this track, and the production work — full of extra sounds and sparse percussion – adds to the all-consuming, apocalyptic feel.

Take a listen to “It Shows” right here, and view tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

April 24th Plymouth, MA The Spire Center *

May 2nd Portsmouth, NH The Press Room *

May 8th Saratoga Springs, NY Caffe Lena

May 15th Somerville, MA Davis Square Theatre *

May 22nd Burlington, VT The Skinny Pancake *

May 23rd Brandon, VT Brandon Music *

May 28th Stewardstown, PA Pleasant Valley Golf Club *

May 29th Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh Winery *

May 30th Chelsea, MI Chelsea Ale House *

June 4th Chelsea, MI Sights & Sounds

June 6th Rock Island, IL Daytrotter Taping

June 6th Chicago, IL The Uncommon Ground on Devon *

June 8th Lawrence, KS Henry’s Upstairs *

August 2nd Atlanta, GA Smith’s Olde Bar *

August 5th Biddleford, ME Biddleford’s Music in The Park

* Denotes Album Release Show

Keep up with Sarah Blacker at SarahBlacker.com.