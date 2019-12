And now, for reason other than the fact that we love it, here's guitarist Christophe Deremy's acoustic guitar cover of Slayer's "Raining Blood." guitar solo and all!

It's quite a scene, man.

"Raining Blood" was written by Jeff Hanneman and Kerry King as the title track for Slayer's 1986 studio album.

For more acoustic covers by Deremy (there's a nice "Master of Puppets" you might want to check out), follow him on YouTube.