Stream Acoustic Guitarist Lawrence Blatt’s Gorgeous New Album, ‘Emergence’

Award winning guitarist Lawrence Blatt continues with his passion for blending science and music with his new album Emergence.

Below, read a message from Blatt where he discusses the ideas behind the album:

”The natural world is full of complex patterns and seemingly unexplainable order.

From the migration patterns of birds and butterflies, to the beauty of an individual snowflake, our world is filled with endless expressions of mathematical complexity.Scientists who study these natural phenomenon have begun to understand the concept that diverse patterns can be derived from simple rules, which often lead to unexpected outcomes. This scientific concept has been given the name Emergence and is now a central theme in the exploration of varied biological, as well as inorganic systems. I became intrigued by the biological applications of emergence several years ago and I have now utilized the underling tenants of this theory to produce my new musical project entitled Emergence.Listen to the full album below:For each composition, I wrote the basic guitar part by strictly adhering to musical rules of chord progression and scale theory. For the solo instrumentals that played on the album, no written music was given to individual performers. Instead, I instructed them on the “allowable” movement based on guidance from musical theory and practice. What emerged from this exercise was far greater than I could have ever imagined…”Blatt’s unique and pure acoustic sound is often created on a single guitar and other times features layers of lush acoustic instrumentation. His music can feature subtle counter-melodies, rhythmic interplays or even multiple parts played simultaneously on one guitar (lead, rhythm and bass at the same time, for example). On Emergence, Blatt played all of the guitar parts as well as several other instruments including acoustic bass, mandolin and accordion. He also composed and arranged all compositions.Produced by Will Ackerman, Emergence features A-list solo instrumentalists including Charlie Bisharat and Lila Sklar on violins, Eugene Friesen on Cello, Sam Bevan on double bass, Jill Haley on English horn, Richard "Gus" Sebring on French Horn and Jim Rothermel on Penny WhistleFind out more at lawrenceblatt.com.