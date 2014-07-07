Taylor & the Wild Now to Release Debut EP

Soulful folk band Taylor & the Wild Now has officially announced the release of their debut, self-titled EP, which is set to drop on August 12.

Reminiscent of artists such as Lake Street Dive, Wild Child, and Delta Rae, Taylor & the Wild Now have a fresh sound that's creative and rootsy.

Taylor & the Wild Now was formed by Taylor Baker (guitar, vocals, banjo), who originally played as a solo act, occasionally collaborating with various musicians.

She came together with Drew Walker (guitar, trumpet) in the summer of 2013 and they began writing together, sharing ideas, and turning the venture into a more solidified sound. Now with a full backing band, they've created a unique sound drawn from influences like Dawes, The Head & the Heart, and Ben Howard.

With overwhelming support from the local music scene, Taylor & the Wild Now is becoming a household name in Austin, with performances on Fox 7's Good Day Austin, Balcony TV Austin and Sofar Sounds. They've opened for the likes of Noah and The Whale and Lee Brice, and have played on the Durango Sound Stage at CMA Music Festival.

Watch the band’s Good Day Austin performance below:

The band's upcoming EP is a blend of compelling vocals, thought-provoking lyrics, gracious guitar licks, and melodic trumpet lines, driven by an approach to songwriting that is impressive, surprising, and unique. Kicking off with their first single "Wanderlust," the EP moves into full swing with a toe-tapping rhythm and soaring vocals.

Taylor & the Wild Now switches up the pace for their second single "Bewildered," which showcases the versatility of the band through dreamy chords and a mellow vibe. Through it all, the band maintains a lush and inviting sound that spans the spectrum from wild, upbeat sounds to stripped-back acoustics.

Excited for their debut release, Taylor explains, "We are so incredibly proud of this EP; it encompasses such a beautiful collaboration of sound, ideas, and styles. We put our all into it and we can't wait to share it with the world!"

For updates please visit taylorandthewildnow.com.