Tommy Emmanuel Premieres New Song, “It’s Never Too Late" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “It’s Never Too Late," a new song by Australian virtuoso guitarist Tommy Emmanuel.
It's the title track from his new album, which will be released September 18 via Thirty Tigers.
The good news for fans is that the album is already available for preorder right here.
Emmanuel also has announced an extensive U.S. tour that'll take place September and November and also in January and February. The tour will kick off September 17 with a show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.
In late November, Emmanuel will kick off his first Classics and Christmas tour, which will wind down in early December. Emmanuel will perform a full solo set of his favorite original songs followed by a full set of Christmas music. You can check out all of Emmanuel's scheduled dates right below the Soundcloud player.
For more about Emmanuel and It's Never Too Late, visit tommyemmanuel.com and follow him on Facebook.
IT'S NEVER TOO LATE 2015 FALL TOUR
- DATECITYVENUE
- Sept 17Los Angeles, CAEl Rey Theatre
- Sept 18Las Vegas, NV Boulder Station Hotel
- Sept 19Las Vegas, NVRed Rocks Casino & Resort
- Sept 24Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Sept 25Tarrytown, NY Tarrytown Music Hall
- Sept 26Albany, NY The Egg
- Sept 27Providence, RI The Vet
Nov 5Boulder, CO Macky Auditorium
Nov 6Colorado Springs, COPikes Peak
Nov 7Tulsa, OK Tulsa PAC
Nov 12Annapolis, MD Rams Head
Nov 13Annapolis, MDRams Head
Nov 14Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center
Nov 15Charleston, SCCharleston Music Hall
Nov 18Houston, TX Cullen PAC
Nov 19Austin, TX Paramount Theatre
Nov 20Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre
Nov 21San Antonio, TX Empire Theatre
CLASSICS & CHRISTMAS TOUR 2015
DATECITYVENUE
Nov 28Corbin, KYCorbin High School
Dec 2Burnsville, MN Burnsville PAC
Dec 3Des Moines, IAHoyt Sherman Place
Dec 4Madison, WI Shannon Hall
Dec 5Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland
Dec 7Columbus, OHCapital Theater
Dec 8Columbus, OH Capital Theater
Dec 9Cincinnati, OH McAuley Performing Arts Center
Dec 11Chicago, IL Park West
Dec 12St. Louis, MO The Sheldon
Dec 13St. Louis, MO The Sheldon
IT'S NEVER TOO LATE 2016 WINTER TOUR
DATECITYVENUE
Dec 31Phoenix, AZ Ikeda Theater-Mesa Arts Center
Jan 15Carmel, CASunset Cultural Center
Jan 16San Jose, CAHeritage Theatre
Jan 17San Diego, CABalboa Theatre
Jan 19Malibu, CASmothers Theatre
Jan 20Malibu, CASmothers Theatre
Jan 21San Luis Obispo, CAChristopher Cohan Center
Jan 22Santa Barbara, CACampbell Hall
Jan 23Merced, CAMerced Theatre
Jan 24Sacramento, CACommunity Center Theatre
Feb 4Boston, MAWilbur Theatre
Feb 5State College, PAThe State Theatre
Feb 6New York, NYTown Hall
Feb 8Alexandria, VA Birchmere
Feb 9Alexandria, VA Birchmere
Feb 11Bethlehem, PAMoravian College
Feb 12Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
Feb 13Cleveland, OHThe Ohio Theatre
Feb 14Grand Rapids, MIDeVos Hall
Feb 16Louisville, KYBohmard Theatre
Feb 20Springfield, MOGilloz Theatre
Feb 21Champaign, ILVictory Theatre
Feb 23Milwaukee, WISouth Milwaukee PAC
Feb 24Ann Arbor, MIThe Ark
Feb 26Indianapolis, INThe Egyptian Room
Feb 27Nashville, TNRyman Auditorium
Photo: Simone Cecchetti