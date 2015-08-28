Tommy Emmanuel Premieres New Song, “It’s Never Too Late" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “It’s Never Too Late," a new song by Australian virtuoso guitarist Tommy Emmanuel.

It's the title track from his new album, which will be released September 18 via Thirty Tigers.

The good news for fans is that the album is already available for preorder right here.

Emmanuel also has announced an extensive U.S. tour that'll take place September and November and also in January and February. The tour will kick off September 17 with a show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

In late November, Emmanuel will kick off his first Classics and Christmas tour, which will wind down in early December. Emmanuel will perform a full solo set of his favorite original songs followed by a full set of Christmas music. You can check out all of Emmanuel's scheduled dates right below the Soundcloud player.

Of course, be sure to tell us what you think of the new song in the comments below or on Facebook.

For more about Emmanuel and It's Never Too Late, visit tommyemmanuel.com and follow him on Facebook.

IT'S NEVER TOO LATE 2015 FALL TOUR

DATECITYVENUE

Sept 17Los Angeles, CAEl Rey Theatre

Sept 18Las Vegas, NV Boulder Station Hotel

Sept 19Las Vegas, NVRed Rocks Casino & Resort

Sept 24Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Sept 25Tarrytown, NY Tarrytown Music Hall

Sept 26Albany, NY The Egg

Sept 27Providence, RI The Vet

Nov 5Boulder, CO Macky Auditorium

Nov 6Colorado Springs, COPikes Peak

Nov 7Tulsa, OK Tulsa PAC

Nov 12Annapolis, MD Rams Head

Nov 13Annapolis, MDRams Head

Nov 14Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center

Nov 15Charleston, SCCharleston Music Hall

Nov 18Houston, TX Cullen PAC

Nov 19Austin, TX Paramount Theatre

Nov 20Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

Nov 21San Antonio, TX Empire Theatre

CLASSICS & CHRISTMAS TOUR 2015

DATECITYVENUE

Nov 28Corbin, KYCorbin High School

Dec 2Burnsville, MN Burnsville PAC

Dec 3Des Moines, IAHoyt Sherman Place

Dec 4Madison, WI Shannon Hall

Dec 5Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland

Dec 7Columbus, OHCapital Theater

Dec 8Columbus, OH Capital Theater

Dec 9Cincinnati, OH McAuley Performing Arts Center

Dec 11Chicago, IL Park West

Dec 12St. Louis, MO The Sheldon

Dec 13St. Louis, MO The Sheldon

IT'S NEVER TOO LATE 2016 WINTER TOUR

DATECITYVENUE

Dec 31Phoenix, AZ Ikeda Theater-Mesa Arts Center

Jan 15Carmel, CASunset Cultural Center

Jan 16San Jose, CAHeritage Theatre

Jan 17San Diego, CABalboa Theatre

Jan 19Malibu, CASmothers Theatre

Jan 20Malibu, CASmothers Theatre

Jan 21San Luis Obispo, CAChristopher Cohan Center

Jan 22Santa Barbara, CACampbell Hall

Jan 23Merced, CAMerced Theatre

Jan 24Sacramento, CACommunity Center Theatre

Feb 4Boston, MAWilbur Theatre

Feb 5State College, PAThe State Theatre

Feb 6New York, NYTown Hall

Feb 8Alexandria, VA Birchmere

Feb 9Alexandria, VA Birchmere

Feb 11Bethlehem, PAMoravian College

Feb 12Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

Feb 13Cleveland, OHThe Ohio Theatre

Feb 14Grand Rapids, MIDeVos Hall

Feb 16Louisville, KYBohmard Theatre

Feb 20Springfield, MOGilloz Theatre

Feb 21Champaign, ILVictory Theatre

Feb 23Milwaukee, WISouth Milwaukee PAC

Feb 24Ann Arbor, MIThe Ark

Feb 26Indianapolis, INThe Egyptian Room

Feb 27Nashville, TNRyman Auditorium

Photo: Simone Cecchetti