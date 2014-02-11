Tonic's Emerson Hart Announces 'Beauty In Disrepair' to be Released April 15

Emerson Hart, lead singer for the multi-platinum selling group Tonic, will release his sophomore solo album, Beauty In Disrepair April 15th through BMG.

Produced by David Hodges (Kelly Clarkson, Christina Perri, Carrie Underwood), Beauty In Disrepair is an intimate collection of songs about loss, rebirth, newfound love and family, ”born out of stuff I don’t want anyone else to say.”

It is the follow-up to 2007's critically acclaimed solo debut Cigarettes & Gasoline. The album produced two Top 20 singles “If You’re Gonna Leave” and “I Wish The Best For You” and touches on the subject of Emerson’s father’s disappearance/murder.

Emerson continues to explore the subject on the forthcoming sophomore release Beauty In Disrepair. He explains of the title, “Early in my life I learned to appreciate the beauty in things as they grew older. Houses, furniture, churches, whatever. I think it started after my dad was killed: I lived with my grandfather on his farm, this 19th century mansion. Everything in it was constantly broken, but there was such a beauty to it as well.”

The first single, “The Best That I Can Give,” premiered on USAToday.com in January and is climbing the Hot AC charts now. Direct Current Music called it “an unashamedly commercial slice of mainstream goodness, a sweeping melody that ramps up the sing-a-long anthem-meter to eleven.”

Listen to "You Know Who I Am" from Beauty In Disrepair now:

In February, Emerson will preview the new material in select markets before embarking on a two-week tour with Tonic in March. Additional tour dates TBA.

Tour Dates

2/12 CHICAGO @ City Winery

2/13 DAYTON, OH @ Dayton Convention Center/WMMX Mix 107.7 iHeart Radio Show

2/14 ST LOUIS, MO @ The Old Rock House

2/22 MIAMI, FL @ Rock Boat XIV

2/28 FT LAUDERDALE, FL @ REvolution Live*

3/1 ORLANDO, FL @ House of Blues

3/3 CHARLOTTE, NC @ House of Blues*

3/4 READING, PA @ Reverb*

3/5 WASHINGTON, DC @ The Howard Theatre*

3/6 PORTLAND, ME @ The Asylum*

3/7 HUNTINGTON, NY @ The Paramount*

3/8 PITTSBURGH, PA @ The Altar Bar*

3/9 JOLIET, IL @ Mojoes*

3/13 SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA @ The Coach House*

3/14 AGOURA HILLS, CA @ The Canyon Club*

3/15 PHOENIX, AZ @ Liquid Sol Fest*

* = date with Tonic

PRE-ORDER BEAUTY IN DISREPAIR NOW: http://emersonhart.com/store