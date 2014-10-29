Ultimate Painting Shares Its Ultimate Playlist — Listen Now!

Ever have those go-to songs that perfectly echo your mood? That inspire? That console?

So do the guys from Ultimate Painting.

In fact, they masters at making mixes. And here, today, is their ultimate mix of mixes for your listening pleasure.

Ultimate Painting’s Jack Cooper shares his take on the list:

“Since Ultimate Painting began and we started recording together, I've been making sound collage/mixes and posting them on our website, almost as a way of documenting the things I've been listening to and drawing inspiration from. This mix is mix of those mixes.

“Our main goal with the LP was to make something that sounded good, had warmth, haze, depth and some kind of longevity. We don't consider the Ultimate Painting album to be retro or to be emulating or ape-ing anyone or anything but sonically speaking, the best sounding records were made quite a while ago.

“Regardless, who the hell said you can't make records that tip their hat anyway? Innovation at the expense of everything else is a preoccupation of the music press, particularly in England, so it's refreshing to us that this record has been received well and we're thrilled people have noticed how sonically rich it sounds.”

საბოლოო ფერწერა by Ultimatepainting on Mixcloud

Tracklist:

“Attitudes” - Earles & Jensen

“Fantasma - Cornelius

“The Ten Commandments - The Fugs

“Enchanted Sea - The Advisory Circle

“Satellite Of Love - The Velvet Underground

“The Brain Washing Machine“ - Santyajit Ray

“(Wouldn't It Be Sad If There Was No Cones?“ - The GTOs)

“The Lost Mother Land“ - Apryl Fool

“I'm Only Sleeping“ (Rehearsal) - The Beatles

(Ken Kesey Interview)

“Now She's Gone“ - Elmer Gantry's Flying Opera

“Coven“ - Kryzsztof Komeda

(It's Good To Be God)

“Dark Star“ (Single) - Grateful Dead

Untitled - Hype Williams

“L'Enfant Assassin Des Mouches“ - Jean Claude Vannier

“Pushing The Car“ - Kryzsztof Komeda

“Love Is A Hurtin' Thing“ (Monterey Pop) - Lou Rawls

“Dreams“ - Jessica Pratt

“Omaha“ (Monterey Pop) - Moby Grape

“Drum“ - John Phillips

(Squeezing Policemen's Heads)

“Let's Go Home“ - The Staple Singers

“In My Room“ - Langley Schools' Music Project

“City In Progress“ - Broadcast

“Good Morning“ - Blues Control

(Acid Test Graduation Announcement)

“Delta Sleep“ - UP

“Gamemasters“ - Earles & Jensen

Ultimate Painting consists of the duo of James Hoare and Jack Cooper. They just released their self-titled debut LP.

Find out more at http://ultimatepainting.tumblr.com/