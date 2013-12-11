Video: Eleanor Friedberger Premieres "My Own World"

Today Eleanor Friedberger premieres the music video for Personal Record’s “My Own World.” According to director Scott Jacobson (The Daily Show, Bob’s Burgers), the music video aims to portray, “the other side of being alone, which is feeling isolated, and in particular being young and on your own in a big city.”

Friedberger shares, “This is my fourth collaboration with Scott Jacobson, and we were lucky to have Ted [Travelstead] and Kate [Lyn Sheil] act in it. Kate did an amazing job portraying the isolation expressed in the song and Ted provided the perfect comic relief. As always, Scott managed to lend a touch of humor and playfulness to an otherwise somber song that is essentially about the fear of interruption.”

Featuring an apathetic therapist, passive-aggressive roommate and more, the "My Own World" video can be viewed here.

Friedberger has shows in Boston, Portland and New Haven coming up this weekend.

12/12/13 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

12/13/13 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

12/14/13 New Haven, CT @ Spaceland Ballroom

Find out more at http://www.eleanorfriedberger.com