Video Premiere: The Gromble “Don’t Stand a Chance” Live Acoustic

We’re excited to present you with the premiere of the latest video from LA-based band The Gromble.

Below, the band sets up in a tunnel to perform their single, “Don’t Stand a Chance.”

Opening with a hooky acoustic guitar riff that’s equal parts Weezer and Real Estate, “Don’t Stand a Chance,” is irresistible from the start.

The song reaches it’s emotional peak three-quarters of the way through with some excellent background vocals, where almost every band member is on a mic.

"'Don't Stand a Chance' is one of the most important songs on our upcoming release, since it has most of the elements that define our writing," the band says.

"The trick with this acoustic session was coming up with an arrangement that was true to the record, but without the eight piece string and horn section. We chose this tunnel in our hometown for the natural reverb and the aleatoric aspect of the video."

Hailing from the warm shores of California, the five-piece have established the kind of rare synchronicity that has helped them carve out a charming blend of orchestral alt-folk and indie rock, honed live supporting such acts as The Lemonheads.

Watch the live video for “Don’t Stand a Chance” below and download it for free!

Download the track for free here:

Find out more from The Gromble at www.thegromble.com