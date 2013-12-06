Video: Susan Cattaneo Premiers "Lorelei" from Upcoming Release 'Haunted Heart'

Susan Cattaneo premiers the video for ‘Lorelei,” the first track from her upcoming release, Haunted Heart. The video was written by Susan and produced by the artist with By The Pound media. Filmed, directed and edited by BJ Mansuetti. The storyline of the song came from a close friend's betrayal.

“I lived with the pain and resentment of this incident for a good long while and kept hoping my bitterness would pass,” she says. “Finally, I decided to write about it, and the form that seemed most appropriate was a murder ballad! I kept it upbeat and in a major key, so it has a kind of gleeful madness to it.” Taking artistic license, Cattaneo came up with the concept of twin sisters — with a sinister twist.

“One twin steals something from the other twin and drowns her. But because they share a blood bond, the drowned twin’s spirit haunts the river and calls to the live sister to come and join her in the riverbed,” she says. “This event brings a shade of darkness to the soul of the drowned twin.” She continues, “In the video, to capture the conflicted feelings of the twin, I wore the same dress in white and in black. Filming the river scene was key to the story, so despite frigid temps, I took the plunge into the Mystic River near my house in Medford, Mass.!"

Susan Cattaneo plans to perform shows through out the rest if 2013 and straight through 2014 in support of Haunted Heart.

2013 Appearances

12/08/13 - Sock it to me – Tribute to the music of Muscle Shoals in Cambridge, MA at Atwood’s Tavern

12/21/13 - Opening for Susie Brown and Scot Sax in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Tin Angel

The album Haunted Heart will be released officially on January 21, 2014. Susan previewed it for her hometown fans last month, running through the album from start to finish at a sold out show at Club Passim in Cambridge, MA.

Haunted Heart was produced by Lorne Entress (Lori McKenna, Ronnie Earl, Mark Erelli) and features a stellar cast of musicians from the Boston and national Americana scene: Guitars: Duke Levine (Peter Wolf, J. Geils, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Garland Jeffreys), Kevin Barry (Peter Wolf, Ray LaMontaigne, Mark Cohn, Roseanne Casj), Lyle Brewer (Ryan Montbleau) and Stu Kimball (Bob Dylan); Bass: Richard Gates (Susanne Vega, Melissa Ferrick) Drums: Marco Giovino (Buddy Miller, Jim Lauderdale, Band of Joy) Keys: Kenny White (Peter Wolf)

For More Information for Susan Cattaneo, please check out her website: http://susancattaneo.com