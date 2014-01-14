William Fitzsimmons Premieres First Single "Fortune" From Upcoming Release 'Lions'

William Fitzsimmons has just released his single, "Fortune," from his upcoming release Lions, his follow-up LP to 2011's Gold In The Shadow. In November, Fitzsimmons released an acoustic video for "Centralia" off the album and gave listeners a sneak peek of what to expect. The album is slated to release February 18, 2014 on Nettwerk Records.

Lions, which is out February 18, on Nettwerk Records is now available for pre-order now on iTunes. With the purchase of the pre-order, listeners will immediately receive the new single, "Fortune." Produced by Chris Walla (guitarist for Death Cab For Cutie with previous production credits with Tegan and Sara, The Decemberists and The Postal Service among others), Lions is a career-defining album that explores Fitzsimmons' personal transformation over the last few years.

Hear "Fortune"

American singer-songwriter based in Illinois, Fitzsimmons is perhaps best known for his songs "Passion Play" and "Please Don't Go," which aired during pivotal scenes in ABC's medical drama Grey's Anatomy. His first two full-length albums, Until When We Are Ghosts (2005) and Goodnight (2006) were completely self-produced and recorded by Fitzsimmons at his former home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His The Sparrow And The Crow (2008) was his first studio record.

View the video for "Centralia"

Fitzsimmons will begin touring Europe on February 14 and tour the U.S. this spring. Dates to be announced later this month.

Find out more at http://www.williamfitzsimmons.com