Guitarist Plays 100 TV Theme Songs in a Single Take — Video

The gang at Reverb.com have posted a new video, "100 TV Theme Songs on Guitar," and you can check it out below. Before you get started, remember you can check out the tabs later, right here.

Here's what they had to say about the clip:

"We're always looking back at the history of popular music to find inspiring sounds and melodies. In many cases, the most well-known and recognizable tunes come from a different medium altogether: TV.

"From nostalgia-rich classics played by the likes of Howard Roberts, to the contemporary favorites you skip over as you binge watch on Netflix, there's no lack of infectious hooks to find in the annals of television. Take a look at the video above as local riff-master Joe takes a play from our pals at the Chicago Music Exchange and leads us on a journey through 100 TV theme songs.

"For this marathon, Joe is playing a Nash JM63 through an Earthquaker Dunes and Levitation, an Electro-Harmonix Holy Grail, a Fulltone Catalyst and a DD-5 Delay, all running into a Tone King Falcon combo.

"Of course, there are a lot more than 100 classic TV themes, and we couldn't include them all. One of your favorites not make the list? Let us know in the comments" (below).

Enjoy!