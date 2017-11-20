2018 She Rocks Awards Honorees Announced

Top row: Exene Cervenka, Fanny, Lisa Loeb. Middle row: Vanessa Mering, Amberly Crouse-Knox, Candace Stewart, Dawn Birr. Bottom row: Fabi Reyna; Karla Redding-Andrews, Kristy Porter.

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN), proudly announces the 2018 She Rocks Awards honorees. Paying tribute to women in the music industry, the sixth annual She Rocks Awards at the NAMM Show will debut at its new home, the House of Blues Anaheim, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at sherocksawards.com.

The 2018 She Rocks Awards recipients include:

Lisa Loeb, Platinum-selling singer-songwriter, touring artist, author, and philanthropist

Karla Redding-Andrews, Executive Director for The Otis Redding Foundation

Exene Cervenka, vocalist for the iconic punk band, X

Amberly Crouse-Knox, Senior Director of Creative and Business Development, BMG Music Production

Jean Millington Adamian, June Millington and Brie Darling, of the pioneering all-female American rock band, Fanny

Candace Stewart, Studio Manager, EastWest Studios in Hollywood

Dawn Birr, Channel Manager for the Americas, Sennheiser Business Solutions

Fabi Reyna, Founder and Editor of She Shreds Media

Vanessa Mering, Marketing Manager, HARMAN Professional

Kristy Porter, Guitar Center's Director of Merchandising, General Accessories & Media

Additional honoree announcements to come.

“We look forward to formally recognizing our 2018 honorees at the upcoming She Rocks Awards,” said the WiMN founder, Laura B. Whitmore. “From manufacturers to musicians, our She Rocks honorees of 2018 span all corners of our industry, and we can’t wait to join with them in this year’s celebration of women in music.”

Gearing up for its sixth consecutive year, the She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include female industry leaders such as Colbie Caillat, Ronnie Spector, Sheila E, The Bangles, Shirley Manson, Esperanza Spalding, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Batten, Karmin, Orianthi, Dinah Gretsch, Craigie Zildjian, and more.

The She Rocks Awards brings together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans and media to celebrate women in music. This high-energy evening includes live music, awards and speeches, celebrity appearances, a fabulous silent auction, food and beverages, giveaways, amazing gift bags and more!

The She Rocks Awards will take place on Friday, January 26, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the new House of Blues in Anaheim, CA. This event has sold out for the past five years and does not require a NAMM badge to attend. Men are welcome, too!

Tickets are on sale now at sherocksawards.com.