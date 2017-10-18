'Rocktopia' Musical Coming to Broadway March 2018

(Image credit: Ron Elkman)

This spring, Rocktopia—a musical that fuses classic rock with classical music—will be coming to New York's Broadway Theatre from March 20-April 29, 2018.

Created by vocalist Rob Evan and Randall Craig Fleischer—a pioneer in the fusion of symphonic rock and world music—Rocktopia features a 5-piece rock band, a choir of 40 and a 20-piece orchestra.

Developed over the past eight years, Rocktopia is inspired by the idea that if Beethoven or Mozart were alive today, they would be modern-day rock stars. With extensive knowledge of both genres, Evan and Fleisher looked for common themes, potency, and emotional resonance in the songs before fusing them together to create explosive and moving new musical arrangements.

“We love both classical music and classic rock. There are so many parallels between the genres and the 'rock stars' who composed and performed them,” Evan said. “With Rocktopia, we want to break down barriers and any preconceived notion of what either genre is about, and electrify and inspire lovers of either musical styles with these completely original new pieces.”

The show will feature music by Mozart, Journey, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Heart, Beethoven, Journey, Foreigner, Rachmaninoff, Queen, Copland, The Who and more.

For tickets, and more info, stop by rocktopia.com.