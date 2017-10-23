Daisy Berkowitz, Former Marilyn Manson Guitarist, Dead at 49

(Image credit: Marilyn Manson/Instagram)

Scott Putesky—better known as Daisy Berkowitz, the former guitarist and co-founder of Marilyn Manson—has died at the age of 49. He had been battling colon cancer since 2013.

Putesky played on the band's 1994 debut, Portrait of an American Family and their 1995 EP, Smells Like Children, before leaving the group during the recording of their 1996 album—Antichrist Superstar—after artistic disagreements with Manson himself and the album's producer, Trent Reznor.

Manson offered a tribute to Putesky on Instagram, writing "Scott Putesky and I made great music together. We had our differences over the years, but I will always remember the good times more."

"Everyone should listen to 'Man That You Fear' in his honor. That was our favorite."

