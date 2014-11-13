Abysmal Dawn: Five "Perfecting Slavery" Performance Videos —Exclusive

Below, check out five new performance videos of "Perfecting Slavery" by Abysmal Dawn.

Each video features a different member of the band playing the song, which can be found on their new album, Obsolescence, which was released October 28 via Relapse Records. You'll also find a video by guitarist Christian Muenzner (ex-Obscura, ex-Necrophagist, Spawn of Possession, Alkaloid), who provides a guest guitar solo on the track.

For more about Abysmal Dawn, visit their official website and Facebook page.

To watch the official group-performance video of "Perfecting Slavery," head here.

Guitar: Andy

Bass: Eliseo

Drums: Scott

Guitar: Charles

Guest guitar solo: Christian Muenzner