Below, check out the new group performance video of "Perfecting Slavery" by Abysmal Dawn.

The song, which is from the band's new album, Obsolescence, features a guest guitar solo by Christian Muenzner (ex-Obscura, ex-Necrophagist, Spawn of Possession, Alkaloid). The album was released October 28 via Relapse Records.

To see each individual member of Abysmal Dawn (plus Muenzner) perform "Perfecting Slavery," head here!

For more about the band, visit their official website and Facebook page.