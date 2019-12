(Image credit: Peter Still/Getty Images)

Last year, someone over at 100.7 KSLX Radio edited together the final notes of every AC/DC song.

When played one after another, there’s just one conclusion: they sound a lot alike.

Check out this recent-ish creation—which is titled "How Should We End This?"—below to hear it for yourself. We spotted this story over at vh1.com, by the way. Enjoy!