AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Allman Brothers Band to Reissue Albums for Record Store Day

Legacy Recordings has announced its Record Store Day offerings for 2018. This year's lineup of goodies, the label's most extensive yet, includes reissues and exclusive releases from Pink Floyd, AC/DC, Jimi Hendrix, the Allman Brothers Band, Bob Dylan and more.

AC/DC's 1980 blockbuster, Back in Black, will be reissued on cassette, while Pink Floyd's 1967 debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, will be available—in its original mono mix—on vinyl for the first time in 50 years.

Bob Dylan's 1987 live album with the Grateful Dead, Dylan & the Dead, will be available on red and blue tie-dye vinyl, while Jimi Hendrix's April 1969 recording of Muddy Waters' "Mannish Boy" with the nascent Band of Gypsys will be issued as a 7" single, backed with the Jimi Hendrix Experience's April 1969 recording of "Trash Man."

The Allman Brothers Band's live album, Live at the Atlanta Pop Festival, July 3 & 5, 1970, will be available on vinyl for the first time as a limited edition, 4LP, individually numbered box set, packaged in an oversize slipcase with an eight-page booklet of photos and liner notes.

For the full list of Record Store Day exclusives, and a list of all participating stores, head on over to recordstoreday.com.