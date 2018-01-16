Hear Jimi Hendrix's Previously Unreleased Cover of "Mannish Boy"

Last month, it was announced that a new Jimi Hendrix album, Both Sides of the Sky, would be released in March. The album—which features 10 previously unreleased tracks—will complete a trilogy of posthumous studio releases that began with 2010's Valleys of Neptune and continued with 2013's People, Hell and Angels.

Today, the first single from the album, Hendrix's recording of Muddy Waters' "Mannish Boy," has been released. You can hear it above.

The track is incredibly significant in Hendrix's history, as it was recorded on April 22, 1969, with Billy Cox on bass and Buddy Miles on drums. This trio, of course, came to be known as the Band of Gypsys, and "Mannish Boy" is a relic from the trio's first ever recording session.

Both Sides of the Sky was produced by Janie Hendrix, John McDermott and Eddie Kramer, who served as the recording engineer on every album Hendrix made during the his lifetime.

"He wanted to keep it light," Kramer said to Rolling Stone of the playful cover. "He'd also do it to change it up a bit and inevitably those lines would work themselves into songs, and that's Jimi's sly humor."

You can check out the tracklist of Both Sides of the Sky below, and preorder the album here.

Both Sides of the Sky tracklist:

1) Mannish Boy*

2) Lover Man*

3) Hear My Train A Comin’*

4) Stepping Stone*

5) $20 Fine*+

6) Power Of Soul^

7) Jungle*

8) Things I Used to Do#

9) Georgia Blues++

10) Sweet Angel*

11) Woodstock*+

12) Send My Love To Linda*

13) Cherokee Mist*

*Previously unreleased

^ Previously unavailable extended version

+Featuring Stephen Stills

#Featuring Johnny Winter

++Featuring Lonnie Youngblood