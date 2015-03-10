AC/DC Premiere "Rock the Blues Away" Music Video

AC/DC have premiered their new music video for "Rock the Blues Away." It's the third music video from their 2014 album, Rock Or Bust.

The clip was shot in Los Angeles in February immediately after the band's Grammy Awards performance. It was directed by longtime AC/DC collaborator David Mallet and features a crowd of actual AC/DC fans, who came from around the world to be part of the taping.

AC/DC have been announced as headliners at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 10 and 17. The band will then kick off their Rock Or Bust World Tour May 5 in Holland. The already-announced dates for the tour run through September 28 in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

Rock or Bust was released December 2 and has sold nearly 2.8 million copies worldwide.