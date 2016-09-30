Ace Frehley Responds to Rumors of a Kiss Reunion Tour

(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

If Kiss wants Ace Frehley back, he’s ready.

Hard rock and metal radio host Eddie Trunk said on his SiriusXM show that he’s hearing numerous reports that a 2017 reunion tour of Frehley, guitarist Paul Stanley and bassist Gene Simmons is being considered. According to Trunk, Frehley has not been approached but says he would return if asked.

“As of September 15 of this year, Ace Frehley has celebrated 10 years of sobriety,” Trunk said on his show, a recording of which is below. “I’m really happy for my old friend. That’s a great accomplishment for him.

“It certainly shows in his personality, his playing. We had a great time in New York when I hosted a show with him on Friday.

“There are rampant rumors out there that Ace is going to return to Kiss next year. And these are not rumors that I’m putting out, by the way—I’ve not said anything about that one way or another.

“I’m hearing from so many people. They keep saying, ‘They’re going to ask him back, he’s going to do one last tour with them in 2017.’”

Trunk says he approached Frehley in his dressing room at a recent show and got his take on the rumors. You can hear the full report below.

Frehley left the band in 1982 and returned for a 1996 reunion before departing again in late 2000 and resuming his solo career. He reunited with Stanley earlier this year for a cover of the Free song “Fire and Water,” which appeared on Frehley’s latest album, Origins: Vol. 1., shown at bottom.