Ever wonder what the theme song from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would've sounded like if Will Smith had come from the Mississippi Delta?

Someone named Samuraiguitarist and his singing friend, Jeff Gagne, did.

They even covered the tune—blues-style—and posted their video to YouTube on June 8.

Check it out below. There's even a suit commercial at the end of the video, which is a little weird. Whatever.