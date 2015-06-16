Dirty Heads Record "Sound of Change” (Acoustic) on John Lennon Bus — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new video by Dirty Heads.

It's a new acoustic version of "Sound of Change" that was recorded live on the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus at Hangout Fest 2015 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

"Sound of Change" is the title track from the band's latest studio album, which was released last summer via Five Seven.

The John Lennon Educational Tour bus' mission is to serve as a living legacy to former Beatle John Lennon's passion for musical expression and artistic freedom by providing free hands-on opportunities to young people who otherwise might not have the opportunity to explore these avenues of creativity.

Dirty Heads will kick off the summer season by heading on tour across North America in support of fellow Californians, Slightyle Stoopid. Special experiences, items and tickets to the shows will be auctioned off via eBay, starting June 22, to benefit Oxfam America in its fight against poverty and hunger worldwide. Visit ebay.com for details.

You can check out all their current shows below the video.

For more about Dirty Heads, visit dirtyheads.com.

Dirty Heads on Tour 2015: