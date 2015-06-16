Dirty Heads Record "Sound of Change” (Acoustic) on John Lennon Bus — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new video by Dirty Heads.
It's a new acoustic version of "Sound of Change" that was recorded live on the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus at Hangout Fest 2015 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
"Sound of Change" is the title track from the band's latest studio album, which was released last summer via Five Seven.
The John Lennon Educational Tour bus' mission is to serve as a living legacy to former Beatle John Lennon's passion for musical expression and artistic freedom by providing free hands-on opportunities to young people who otherwise might not have the opportunity to explore these avenues of creativity.
Dirty Heads will kick off the summer season by heading on tour across North America in support of fellow Californians, Slightyle Stoopid. Special experiences, items and tickets to the shows will be auctioned off via eBay, starting June 22, to benefit Oxfam America in its fight against poverty and hunger worldwide. Visit ebay.com for details.
You can check out all their current shows below the video.
For more about Dirty Heads, visit dirtyheads.com.
Dirty Heads on Tour 2015:
- June 20 DoverDelawareFirefly Music Festival
- June 24MilwaukeeWisconsinSummerfest
- July 7Ocean CityMarylandSeacrets Night Club
- July 8SimsburyConnecticutPerforming Arts Center At Simsbury Meadows
- July 9BostonMassachusettsBlue Hills Bank Pavilion
- July 10PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaFestival Pier at Penn's Landing
- July 11Asbury ParkNew JerseyThe Stone Pony Summer Stage
- July 12 GilfordNew HampshireBank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook
- July 14 South BurlingtonVermontHigher Ground Ballroom
- July 15New YorkNew YorkJBL Live at Pier 97
- July 16BaltimoreMarylandPier Six Pavilion
- July 17RaleighNorth CarolinaThe Red Hat Amphitheater
- July 18Wadmalaw IslandSouth CarolinaCharleston Tea Plantation
- July 21AtlantaGeorgiaThe Masquerade - Heaven Stage
- July 23St. AugustineFloridaSt. Augustine Amphitheatre
- July 24CocoaFloridaRiverfront Park
- July 25Boca RatonFloridaSunset Cove Amphitheater
- July 26St. PetersburgFloridaVinoy Park
- July 28PensacolaFloridaVinyl Music Hall
- July 29New OrleansLouisianaHouse of Blues
- July 31WichitaKansasThe Cotillion
- August 1MorrisonColoradoRed Rocks Amphitheatre
- August 2Salt Lake CityUtahGallivan Center
- August 4JacksonWyomingPink Garter Theatre
- August 5MissoulaMontanaBig Sky Brewing Company
- August 6RedmondWashingtonMarymoor Park Concerts
- August 8EugeneOregonCuthbert Amphitheater
- August 9Costa MesaCaliforniaPacific Amphitheatre
- August 12 BoiseIdahoIdaho Botanical Garden
- August 13 StatelineNevadaHarveys Outdoor Arena
- August 14 Las VegasNevadaBoulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- August 15 Los AngelesCaliforniaGreek Theatre
- August 16 Santa BarbaraCaliforniaSanta Barbara Bowl
- August 18 AlbuquerqueNew MexicoSunshine Theater
- August 20 HoustonTexasHouse of Blues
- August 21 DallasTexasSouth Side Ballroom
- August 22 New BraunfelsTexasWhitewater Amphitheatre
- August 23 Corpus ChristiTexasConcrete Street Amphitheater
- August 25 TulsaOklahomaCain's Ballroom
- August 27 Des MoinesIowaSimon Estes Riverfront Amphitheater
- August 28 Kansas CityMissouriThe Crossroads
- August 29 Council BluffsIowaStir Cove at Harrah's Casino
- August 30 MinneapolisMinnesotaCabooze Outdoor Plaza
- September 1 MadisonWisconsinBarrymore Theatre
- September 3 ColumbiaMissouriThe Blue Note
- September 4 DetroitMichiganThe Fillmore Detroit
- September 5 ClevelandOhioJacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- September 6 UticaNew YorkSaranac Brewery
- September 9 Niagara FallsNew YorkRapids Theatre
- September 10 ColumbusOhioThe LC Pavilion
- September 11, 2015 FriChicagoILRiot Fest & Carnival - Humboldt Park
- September 18, 2015 FriDel MarCaliforniaKAABOO