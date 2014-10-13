Facebook Sensation Alexis Hadefi Covers Jon Gomm's "Passionflower" — Video

The video below, which features guitarist Alexis Hadefi performing a cover of Jon Gomm's "Passionflower," has been making the rounds via Facebook of late.

An October 6 Facebook post featuring the video has been seen more than 5 million times, and the post itself has garnered more than 41,000 likes.

So, if you'd like to see what all the fuss is about, check out the clip below. There's no denying it's an action-packed bit of percussive, alternate-tuned acoustic shred; it also features on-the-fly string tuning (a bit like a B-bender) — and a Pee-wee Herman doll in the background. Enjoy!