Motörhead's Lemmy Kilmister and Phil Campbell Go Acoustic

Here’s a cool recording of Motörhead's Lemmy and Phil Campbell from Motörhead chilling out—acoustically! Recorded circa 2001, the song “I Ain’t No Nice Guy,” originally appeared on the band's 1992 album, March ör Die. The original recording featured an excellent cast of characters that included Lemmy, Ozzy Osbourne and Slash. The song was part of Motörhead’s bid for mainstream success. It missed the mark, but we can still enjoy this strummy soul-searcher. This laid-back performance might even be called folksy.

Lemmy died in late 2015 at 70 after a brief battle with an "aggressive cancer."