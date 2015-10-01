Mike Edel Premieres New Song, “Blue Above the Green”

Today, Acoustic Nation brings you the exclusive premiere of “Blue Above the Green,” a new song by Canadian singer-songwriter Mike Edel.

The song appears on Edel’s new album, India, Seattle, which is set for an an October 16 release.

Edel’s third album finds the songwriter delving deep into his personal experiences—and there’s something about the way Edel presents these experiences; he projects a universal understanding of love and beauty, pain and confusion, the knowledge that all precious things are only precious because they can be lost.

Edel begins his U.S. tour October 15 in Flagstaff and will continue through November, including a stop in Los Angeles at the Hotel Café. See below for a full list of Edel’s scheduled tour dates and check out the video.

For more about Edel, visit mikeedel.com.

Mike Edel on Tour: