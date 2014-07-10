Adelitas Way Frontman Rick DeJesus Previews and Discusses New Song, "Undivided" —Exclusive Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new video by Adelitas Way.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Adelitas Way frontman Rick DeJesus discusses "Undivided," a track off the band's new album, Stuck, which will be released July 29 via Virgin Records.

To create the album, the Las Vegas-based quartet joined forces with the Grammy-winning Nick Raskulinecz (Alice in Chains, Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age) and holed up for eight weeks of nonstop recording in a cabin deep in the woods outside Nashville.

Fans who pre-order Stuck will receive downloads of their single “Dog on a Leash,” plus the album's title track and “A Different Kind of Animal” instantly via iTunes. Exclusives bundles are available at adelitaswaymusic.com and include several instant downloads and collectables. The album also is available for pre-order at iTunes.

The band will be playing dates in July (including a few with Three Days Grace) and August before heading out with the Pretty Reckless for a fall tour starting September 10. All official tour dates can be found below the video.

For more about Adelitas Way, visit adelitaswaymusic.com and facebook.com/adelitasway.

Adelitas Way on Tour 2014, Current Dates:

7/18/2014 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

7/20/2014 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

7/22/2014 Chicago, IL House of Blues

7/23/2014 Minneapolis, MN Myth Live

7/26/2014 Rapid City, SD Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

7/27/2014 Sioux Falls, SD The District

7/30/2014 Rock Springs, WY Sweetwater Events Complex

8/10/2014 Billings, MT MetraPark

9/10/2014 Boston, MA House of Blues*

9/12/2014 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore*

9/13/2014 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts*

9/15/2014 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade*

9/17/2014 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues*

9/18/2014 Jacksonville beach, FL Free Bird Live*

9/19/2014 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater*

9/20/2014 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues*

9/21/2014 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live*

9/23/2014 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen*

9/24/2014 New Orleans, LA House of Blues*

9/26/2014 Austin, TX Emo's*

9/28/2014 Houston, TX House of Blues*

9/30/2014 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Theatre*

10/2/2014 Reno, NV Knitting Factory*

10/3/2014 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom*

10/4/2014 Seattle, WA El Corazon*

10/5/2014 Vancouver, B.C. Vogue Theatre*

10/8/2014 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom*

10/10/2014 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern*

10/11/2014 Anaheim, CA House of Blues*

10/12/2014 San Diego, CA House of Blues*

10/16/2014 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex*

10/17/2014 Denver, CO The Fillmore Auditorium*

10/25/2014 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe @ Old National Centre*

10/28/2014 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall*

10/29/2014 Cleveland, OH House of Blues*

10/30/2014 Toronto, ON The Sound Academy*

11/1/2014 Montreal, QC Olympia De Montreal*

11/4/2014 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom*

11/6/2014 Portland, ME The Asylum*

11/7/2014 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

11/8/2014 New York, NY Best Buy Theater*

*Marks dates with The Pretty Reckless. Additional dates will be announced throughout the summer.