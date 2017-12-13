Alice Cooper Premieres New "The Sound of A" Music Video

Alice Cooper has premiered the music video for his song, "The Sound of A." You can watch it above.

"The Sound of A" is a significant song for Cooper, as it's the very first song he wrote entirely on his own—way back in 1967. It had long been forgotten until Dennis Dunaway—the Alice Cooper Band's original bassist—rediscovered it and played it for Cooper, after which the duo updated the song and recorded it for Cooper's most recent album, Paranormal.

The song will be released as the title track of a forthcoming EP—set to come out February 23—that also will feature four previously unreleased recordings from the Paranormal tour.

For more on Cooper, drop by alicecooper.com.